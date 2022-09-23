Based on specific information about illegal cattle transportation, Assam Police on September 23 seized a truck on suspicion of illegal cattle smuggling in the Golaghat district. As many as 23 cattle heads were recovered from inside the truck and arrested by two smugglers.

Bokakhat Police informed that the cattle-loaded truck (ASO1LC3076) was on the way to Samguri from Sivasagar. A case had been registered in connection with this at the Bokakhat police station.

At least 47 cattle seized by police died due to overcrowding as the animals were fully packed in a truck in Assam’s Golaghat district on September 19.

According to police, based on intelligence input about illegal cattle transportation, the police team of Bokakhat police station on September 19 morning intercepted a truck and recovered and seized 48 cattle from the vehicle.