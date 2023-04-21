The southern end of Kamrup district in Assam came alive with vibrant cultural festivities as the 111th Annual Suwari Bihu Festival was celebrated in Boko. The festival, which took place on the 7th day of the Rongali Bihu Festival, showcased the rich cultural heritage of the diverse indigenous communities and ethnic groups in the area, including Rabha, Bodo, Garo, Gorkha, Koch Rajbongshi, and others.

The Suwari Field in Boko was adorned with colorful decorations and filled with hundreds of people from various places who came to participate in the festivities. The main attractions of the festival were the traditional horse race known as "Hana Ghora," the "Paro Bah" dance, and exhilarating traditional sports like tug of war, oiled bamboo climbing, and 100 meters race for boys and girls.

Explaining the significance of "Hana Ghora," Deepak Kumar, the festival organizer, said, "According to legend, God Siva, while traveling with his wife's dead body, met the Hanas (Garo) people in this area. After his departure, the Hanas (Garo) created a horse made of bamboo and cloth, which became famous as the Hana Ghora dance. During the dance, 'Kodal' (spade) and drum are used, and it is always performed along with two armed guards."

He further elaborated on the "Paro Bah" dance, stating that it was the younger sister of Hana Ghora and also involved prayers and offerings before visiting all the residences of the village. Paro Bah is made with a long straight jati bah (bamboo) wrapped with red and white cloth, with the body covered in black, white, and green cloth.

Apart from these unique cultural performances, the festival also saw participation in various traditional games, such as the Bihu dance, Rabha dances like "Farkanti" and "Bogejari," Boro dances like "Dhwimali" and "Mawsaglang," Garo's "Wangala Dance," Koch-Rajbongshi Dance, Gorkhali Dance, and more.

The festival was graced by the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Dr. Kamala Kanta Kalita, Chairman of Assam Khadi and Village Industry Board, Pankaj Chakravarty, Director of Directorate of Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture, Assam, former MLA of Boko LAC Jyoti Prasad Das, Executive Members of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council Sumit Rabha, Aditya Rabha, Nagarmal Swagiyari, and many others, who joined in the day-long festivities.