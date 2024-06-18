The demise of Jiran Boro, 40, in a lightning strike while tending his paddy field on June 14, 2024, at Kacharipara (Gohalkona) village in Boko, has compelled action from the district administration. Boko Circle Officer Dibash Bordoloi, upon learning of the incident through media reports alerted the Kamrup District Disaster Management Authority.

Responding without delay, Kamrup Deputy Commissioner and DDMA Chairman Keerthi Jalli spearheaded efforts to provide immediate relief, sanctioning a one-time financial assistance of Rs. 4 lakhs to Jiran's wife, Rune Boro. In a gesture of solidarity, Circle Officer Dibash Bordoloi and DM field officer Pritam Kalita visited the bereaved family to personally deliver the sanctioned assistance letter.

Expressing concern over the incident, Pritam Kalita urged residents to report natural calamities such as floods, cyclones, and lightning strikes to enable authorities to take proactive measures. Circle Officer Dibash Bordoloi assured that the financial assistance would be deposited into Rune Boro's bank account within the week.