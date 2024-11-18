The three-day closing ceremony of Boko High School's Diamond Jubilee, commemorating its establishment in 1949, concluded on a high note on Sunday, November 17.

The first day featured an array of activities, including flag hoisting, a memorial service for martyrs, tree planting, and an exhibition showcasing various items and traditional attire within the school grounds. The day also hosted a parents' and mothers' conference alongside a seminar on "Strategic Education and Artificial Intelligence," conducted by Dr. Ganeshwar Saharia. Esteemed guests such as Kamrup District Inspector of Schools, Tapan Kalita, were in attendance.

The second day highlighted the inauguration of the school’s newly constructed permanent dining hall and the launch of the memorial book *Pragati* by Sahitya Akademi Award-winning author Jayant Madhav Bora, joined by several notable personalities from the Boko region. The day's events included an alumni gathering and an interactive program inaugurated by Deba Kumar Kalita, Secretary of the Women and Child Welfare Development Department. Social worker Prabin Talukdar, journalist Sushil Patowary, and teacher Jutika Kakati, all alumni of the school, conducted the program. The celebration committee honored all alumni present with *gamochas*, souvenirs, and mementos as they reminisced about their time at the school.

The final day, Sunday, saw a vibrant cultural procession involving students, teachers, alumni, and local community members. The rally moved from the school premises through central Boko, passing by the Boko Primary Health Center and the Revenue Circle Officer's office before returning to the school. An open session followed, presided over by Jyoti Prasad Das. Dr. Lalit Chandra Rabha, Principal of Dudhnoi College, inaugurated the session, while Dr. Upen Rabha Hakacham, Senior Professor of Assamese at Gauhati University, delivered the keynote speech. Special attendees included Guwahati MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi, Chief Executive Member of RHAC Tankeswar Rabha, and Kamrup District Commissioner Deva Kumar Mishra.

In his keynote, Dr. Hakacham shared motivational stories of personal challenges and urged students to remain resilient, underscoring that repeated efforts can lead to success. MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi celebrated the school’s 75-year milestone, encouraging students to prioritize education for their future growth. Commissioner Mishra emphasized the importance of balancing academics with sports for overall development. The closing ceremony's finale was marked by the symbolic lighting of 75 clay lamps by alumni and cultural performances featuring well-known artists from Boko and Assam on the final two evenings.