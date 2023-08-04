Jawaharlal Nehru College, Boko, Kamrup district, marked the commencement of its Diamond Jubilee celebrations with a grand event on August 4, commemorating its 60th anniversary. The college began the year-long program with an array of activities, including the hoisting of 60 flags, paying homage to the martyrs, tree planting, and a vibrant cultural rally by students, alumni, and faculty.

The cultural rally, a spectacle of unity and diversity, was inaugurated by Shanti Kumar Jain, a prominent industrialist from Rajapara, Boko.

Dr. Tapan Dutta, Principal of the College, revealed that the foundation stone for the new Kala Bhawan and Sathirtha Bhawan of the Alumni Association was laid as part of the Diamond Jubilee year celebrations.

An open session was conducted during the Diamond Jubilee celebrations, graced by esteemed personalities including Dr. Amarjyoti Chowdhury, former Vice-Chancellor of Guwahati University, renowned writer Mayur Bora, and Basanta Dutta, former Acting Principal of the college. The event also saw the felicitation of several retired workers and alumni.

During the open session, the college released its theme song, composed by Gautam Sharma, Executive Editor of 'Amar Asom' newspaper, and sung by musician Tarali Sharma. The founder principal, Jatin Chandra Nath, inaugurated the song.

Prominent thinker and writer Mayur Bhara delivered a memorial lecture on "The Future of the New Generation: Doubts and Possibilities." He praised Jawaharlal Nehru College for being a green oasis in the concrete jungle and emphasized its potential to enrich the cultural life of the region.

Gautam Sharma, who composed the college's theme song, lauded Boko as a melting pot of diverse communities and a hub of rich arts and culture.

Jatin Chandra Nath, the founding principal, shared nostalgic memories and expressed hope that the present Principal, Dr. Tapan Dutta, would fulfill his unfulfilled dreams for the college.