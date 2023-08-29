Boko Police have successfully prevented robberies in ATMs and other places after they arrested and sent to judicial custody of 3 dacoits. A police team led by the Officer in Charge of Boko Police Station Phanindra Chandra Nath apprehended three dacoits along with a Mahindra Scorpio (AS 12BC 6309) from an oil pump at Dhupguri village under Boko PS near National Highway 17.

OC Phanindra Chandra Nath said, "I got information about the dacoits from a source and launched an operation. After apprehending, when we search their vehicle we got various suspicious items, which are use for dacoits and i.e. Gas cutter, Welding machine, Oxygen Cylinders, Face cover mask, color spray and mobile phones."

A case 396/23 has been registered in Boko Police station under section 399 IPC.

"Arrested persons are Bondi Shankar from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh who are currently staying in Maligaon area, Rubul Das from Dhupdhara in Goalpara District and Nekibur Rahman from Azara. After the interrogations they confessed that they were planning for ATM robberies in this area." Added OC Nath.

"Bondi Shankar stated that he is a driver of the vehicle and the vehicle is used for the Indian Railway department. But no one from the Railway department or other department came to the police station for the vehicle." Added OC Nath.

"After the investigations we sent them to judicial custody on Monday afternoon, we will investigate the matter thoroughly." said Apurba Kalita, Sub Inspector of Boko PS and incharge of the case.