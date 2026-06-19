Assam: Boko police bust cyber fraud, online betting racket; Rs 3.5 lakh cash seized, four arrested

In a major crackdown on cyber-enabled financial crimes, Boko Police have dismantled a suspected cyber fraud and illegal online betting network operating in the Sontoli area, arresting four individuals and seizing cash, digital devices and banking documents during a coordinated raid.

The operation was conducted on June 19 under the supervision of Boko–Chaygaon Co-District Superintendent of Police, Jankishore Gogoi, APS, as part of ongoing efforts to combat organised financial crime in the region.

The raid was carried out by teams led by Boko Police Station Officer-in-Charge Munna Pachani, Sontoli Outpost In-Charge SI Hirak Mudoi, Chamariya Police Patrol Post In-Charge SI Mridul Das and WSI Sangeeta Sharma.

The four accused have been identified as Mullah Jakir Hussain (27), Jahidul Islam (25), Martinul Hoque (21) and Hassanur Rahman (28), all residents within the Boko police jurisdiction.

During the operation, police recovered approximately ₹3.5 lakh in cash along with several mobile phones, ATM cards, cheque books, bank passbooks and other account-related documents believed to be linked to the suspected illegal activities.

Investigators found documents associated with multiple banks, including the State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, Bandhan Bank, Punjab National Bank, North East Small Finance Bank and Assam Gramin Vikash Bank.

Preliminary analysis of the seized mobile devices revealed multiple Gmail accounts, digital payment applications, virtual asset transaction platforms, records linked to USDT cryptocurrency transactions and the use of Virtual Private Network (VPN) applications.

Police suspect the accused used VPN services, digital wallets and multiple bank accounts to conceal transactions and facilitate cyber fraud, mule account operations and illegal online betting activities.

A case has been registered at Boko Police Station under Case No. 175/2026, and further investigation is underway to trace the financial trail, analyse digital evidence and identify additional individuals connected to the network.

Speaking on the operation, SP Jankishore Gogoi said Boko Police would continue intelligence-driven operations against cybercriminals, illegal betting syndicates and organised financial crime groups.

He reiterated the department's commitment to taking strict legal action against those involved and ensuring that cybercrime networks operating in the area are effectively dismantled.

The latest operation is being viewed as a significant breakthrough in the fight against cyber-enabled financial crimes in Assam, with investigators now focusing on uncovering the wider network and potential interstate links behind the racket.

