Assam: Boko police bust drug racket, two arrested with 58 gms of heroin

Boko Police on Thursday, November 27 arrested two suspected drug peddlers following a swift chase in the heart of Boko town. The accused have been identified as Elibor and Sayed Ali, both hailing from Rangeswari near Nagarbera.



According to officials, the police team recovered 58 grams of heroin from the duo, estimated to be worth around ₹3 lakh in the illegal market. The drugs were concealed in five soap cases, indicating plans for active distribution across the region.



The operation was executed under the leadership of Munna Pachani, Officer-in-Charge of Boko Police Station. Police have launched a detailed investigation to uncover the broader network behind the illicit supply chain and identify more individuals linked to the trafficking activities.