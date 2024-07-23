The 29th Annual Convention of the Boko Press Club wrapped up on July 22 with a full day of activities at RHAC Tourist House in Boko. Senior journalist Govinda Dolay, Executive President of the club, inaugurated the event by hoisting the flag.

Retired teacher and social worker Ramesh Chandra Deka led attendees in paying tribute to fallen journalists. The programme also included a tree-planting ceremony.

At noon, an executive meeting convened to select a new committee. Under the observation of Sushil Patowary, Chief Editor of a city-based news organisation, members elected Gobinda Doloi as president and Kulendu Kalita as General Secretary, along with 17 additional committee members.

The open session featured notable guests including journalists Anupam Chakrabarty and Sanjiv Prakash, photojournalist Anupam Nath, and Chaygaon MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed. During this session, the Kamrup District ARSU honoured Doloi and Kalita.

MLA Ahmed praised the Boko journalists for their wide-ranging coverage. "Boko Journalists are covering news stories from the Assam Meghalaya border hilly area; on the other hand they have also covered the riverine areas along the mighty Brahmaputra river," he noted.

Guest speakers shared insights on news coverage, industry challenges, and professional development. The event also saw participation from RHAC executive members, AASU and ARSU representatives, and various other organisations.