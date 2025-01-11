In anticipation of the 76th Republic Day, the Boko Revenue Circle under the Kamrup District Administration held a public meeting to discuss plans for the upcoming national celebration.



To ensure a smooth execution of the Republic Day function, a committee was formed with Boko Revenue Circle Officer Dibash Bordoloi as president and Manoranjan Kalita as secretary. The committee has outlined a special recognition for Boko's successful APSC-passed students, as well as individuals who have excelled in various fields through their own efforts. These individuals will be honored during the Republic Day celebrations.



The meeting also decided that all government employees from offices within Boko should be present at the Republic Day event at Boko Gandhi Maidan.





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However, during the meeting held at the Circle Officer’s office, concerns were raised by attendees about the absence of officials from certain government departments. Many felt that the non-attendance was disrespectful to the people of Boko and the nation. In response, the public urged the Circle Officer to issue notices to the absent officials.



The meeting was presided over by Dr. Tapan Dutta, Principal of Jawaharlal Nehru College, Boko, and saw participation from members of various local organizations, including the Boko Press Club, Bogai-Cultural and Sports Organization, as well as principals from various schools.



The gathering also discussed the organization of cultural programs, parades, and other activities to be held during the Republic Day celebration.