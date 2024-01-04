In a gesture of solidarity and support for the historic inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on 22 January, the 26th Jongkhuli constituency of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) in Kamrup district dispatched a significant contribution. A convoy, led by members of the Assam Divyanga Versatile Development Association and 26th Jongkhuli Constituency General Member Arjun Chetri, ceremoniously flagged off a container (UP 70 ET 2750) laden with 7,000 pieces of bamboo on January 4 evening.

These bamboo pieces collected from the picturesque Lumpi area along the Assam-Meghalaya interstate border, are destined to play a role in the inaugural ceremony of the Ram Mandir. The people of Lumpi generously contributed their physical labor to gather the bamboo, which was then transported to the Jongakhuli Kacharipara playground with the assistance of Mahindra pickups.

Arjun Chetry, the General Member of RHAC, expressed pride in the community's involvement, stating, "This is a proud moment for us that we got a chance to send bamboo to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, about 1200 km away from the evergreen Lampi area of greater Boko." He emphasized the significance of the occasion for Sanatan religious Hindus and looked forward to the cooperation of all involved.

Jil Chowdhury, Secretary of the Assam Divyanga Versatile Development Association, highlighted the active participation of disabled individuals in this endeavor, stating, "The disabled people of Assam have been able to move towards development." He further explained that the disabled community in Assam contributed seven thousand bamboo during the ten-day process of collecting bamboo from the hilly Lumpi area.