Assam: Boko's Rajapara villagers unite against proposed liquor shop, warns of mass agitation

Strong opposition has emerged in Rajapara under Boko Revenue Circle against the proposed establishment of a foreign liquor shop. Reliable sources have revealed that one Rabiram Narzary of Gossaigaon has nearly completed preparations to open the outlet on the land of Gajen Rabha, a resident of Rajapara Revenue Village.



The Bondapara Regional Rabha Students’ Union, Bondapara Regional Rabha Women’s Council, Bondapara Regional Sixth Schedule Demand Committee, All Assam Gorkha Students’ Union (Kamrup District Committee), and the Rajapara Gorkha Women’s Society have come together to voice their protest. In their joint statement, the organizations condemned the plan, warning that the liquor shop would destroy the health of villagers, weaken the education of children, erode the social fabric, and endanger the future of younger generations. They emphasized that the easy availability of alcohol would lead to addiction, domestic disputes, financial hardship, and a decline in cultural values, ultimately destabilizing the harmony of the region.



The organizations have already submitted written complaints to the Boko Circle Officer and the Boko-Chaygaon Co-District Commissioner, urging immediate intervention. However, they allege that government officials have yet to take any action, a silence that has further angered the villagers. Community leaders argue that the administration’s failure to respond reflects a disregard for public welfare and risks opening the door to long-term damage in Rajapara.



Residents fear that if the liquor shop is allowed to operate, the village will face rising health problems, declining educational standards, and increasing social unrest. Families may struggle under economic strain as income is diverted to alcohol consumption, while traditional values and community discipline could be eroded. The protesting organizations have vowed to intensify their agitation if authorities do not act swiftly to halt the establishment, calling on the government to prioritize the welfare of the people over commercial interests and to safeguard the future of Rajapara’s residents.



The organizations have raised allegations that instead of developing the infrastructure, education, and roads of this backward region, if the government encourages such anti-social activities, a formidable mass movement will be launched in the coming days to ensure the closure of the liquor shop.



Kamrup District Excise Department officer Sisir Goswami informed that the application for the shop had been submitted in 2021. He further stated that the department will look into the matter to ensure proper examination of the case.