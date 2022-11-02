Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut on November 2 visited the Greenlands of Assam’s Karbi Anglong seeking locations for the shooting of her upcoming political drama ‘Emergency’.

Ranaut also visited some hilly areas for the shooting of the movie which is based on the life of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

In addition to this, the Bollywood actor also visited Charbura Ingti, Malachi, Kakochang, and Dolamara areas including tea garden areas and Aamtenga Bazaar, Jugalaati of Bokakhat town.

It is worth noting that the Bollywood queen spends the night of November 1 in Kaziranga after wrapping up her Chandubi tour.

The actress arrived amidst tight security forces and reached the Hongthor Resort in Ingle Pathar village in Karbi Anglong district near Kaziranga.

Four-time National Film award winner Ranaut has also left the people of Kaziranga excited throughout her tour.

According to the sources, actress Kangana Ranaut visited the Chandubi area in Guwahati in search of locations.

Kangana will not only play the lead role in 'Emergency,' but she will also direct and produce the film. This is Kangana's second feature film as a director as she previously wore the director's hat in 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.'

She previously stated that Emergency is not a biopic, but rather a political drama.

"It is not Indira Gandhi's biopic. It's a fantastic period piece. To be more specific, it is a political drama that will assist my generation in comprehending India's current sociopolitical landscape," she stated.