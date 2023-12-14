A mysterious explosion rattled the vicinity of the Lichubari Army camp in Jorhat, Assam, on December 14. The incident comes on the heels of a recent grenade blast in Sivasagar district.

Initial reports suggest that the blast occurred this evening, with the resounding sound causing chaos in the surrounding area. As a precautionary measure, the main gate of the Lichubari Army camp was promptly closed following the explosion.

Although top police officers have arrived at the scene, there are no reports of human casualties or injuries at this time.

Notably, the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) has claimed responsibility for the blast, adding a layer of complexity to the unfolding situation. ULFA-I, a separatist militant outfit, has been linked to previous incidents of violence in the region.

This latest incident follows two recent grenade blasts on November 22 and December 9. On November 22, a grenade exploded outside the gates of an Army camp in Dirak, Tinsukia district, with no reported casualties. Another explosion occurred on December 9 at the 149 CRPF in Joysagar, Sivasagar district, where ULFA-I also claimed responsibility for both incidents.