Assam: Bongaigaon administration serves notices to occupants of allegedly encroached defence-allotted land

A major eviction drive may soon be carried out in Jogighopa in Assam’s Bongaigaon district over the alleged encroachment of land reserved for ex-servicemen at Bharalkundi village.

According to reports, the Bongaigaon district administration is preparing to initiate large-scale eviction proceedings against individuals allegedly occupying the land. Officials from the Boitamari Revenue Circle have already issued special notices to the alleged encroachers.

Sources said the Lat Mandal from the office of the Boitamari Revenue Circle Officer conducted a door-to-door exercise to serve the notices in Bharalkundi village. The recipients have been directed to appear before the office of the Bongaigaon Deputy Commissioner on May 26.

The notices also state that the individuals concerned may submit objections and present their statements before the district administration regarding the land in question.

Following the issuance of the notices, concern and panic have reportedly spread among the alleged encroachers and local residents in the area.

A large plot of land under Dag No. 99 in Bharalkundi village has allegedly remained under encroachment for a prolonged period. Reports indicate that several houses had been constructed on land originally allotted for ex-servicemen.

According to local sources, individuals from neighbouring Goalpara and Barpeta districts had allegedly occupied portions of the land reserved for ex-servicemen. The possibility of an imminent eviction drive has created uncertainty among families residing in the area.

The district administration has not yet officially announced the date of the proposed eviction operation.