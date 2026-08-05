Assam: Bongaigaon, Chirang brace for flood risk following upstream water releases

A fresh flood threat has emerged in parts of Lower Assam, particularly Bongaigaon and Chirang districts, following the release of water from Bhutan's Kurichhu Hydropower Project, prompting authorities to issue alerts and step up preparedness measures as river levels continue to rise.

According to officials, a substantial volume of water has been discharged from the Kurichhu Hydropower Project since around 1 am on Tuesday. While the volume of discharge was marginally reduced from Wednesday morning, its downstream impact has already begun to affect vulnerable areas in Lower Assam.

The release has led to a noticeable rise in the water levels of the Aie River and the Aie-Manas river system, raising concerns over possible flooding in low-lying and riverine areas of Bongaigaon and Chirang districts. With the India Meteorological Department forecasting further rainfall over the coming days, district administrations are closely monitoring the evolving situation.

The Bongaigaon district administration has issued advisories urging residents, particularly those living along riverbanks and in flood-prone areas, to remain vigilant and take necessary precautionary measures. Emergency response teams and disaster management mechanisms have also been kept on standby to respond promptly to any deterioration in the flood situation.

In a related development, the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation's (NEEPCO) Doyang Hydro Electric Project released water on Wednesday evening after opening four spillway gates to regulate rising reservoir levels.

The controlled release is expected to increase water levels in the Doyang and Dhansiri rivers, prompting authorities to issue precautionary advisories for downstream areas. Residents living along the banks of the two rivers have been advised to remain alert, closely follow official updates, avoid venturing near riverbanks and inundated areas, keep emergency supplies ready, and move to safer locations or designated relief camps if instructed by the administration.

Authorities said the situation in both river basins is being continuously monitored, with district administrations maintaining close coordination with disaster management agencies to ensure timely response in the event of flooding.