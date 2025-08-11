Assam: Bongaigaon DC imposes immediate ban on boat operations amid rising river levels

In view of the rapidly rising water levels of the Aie, Aie Manas, and Brahmaputra rivers due to continuous rainfall over the past few days, the Bongaigaon district administration has issued an immediate ban on the operation of all boats—both motorised and traditional—in the district.

The order, issued by District Commissioner and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Monday, cites the imminent risk of accidents that could endanger lives and damage property. The rising water levels, particularly in the Brahmaputra and other major rivers of the district, have been deemed a potential threat to commuters.

Invoking powers under Section 34(b), (c) & (m) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the DC has prohibited the plying of boats on the Brahmaputra and its tributaries within the district’s jurisdiction.

The order, issued on an ex-parte basis due to the emergent nature of the situation, comes into immediate effect and will remain in force until further notice. The administration has urged residents to strictly comply with the directive to prevent any untoward incidents.