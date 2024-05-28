The Bongaigaon district administration in Assam has suspended the operation of boats in riverine areas and announced the closure of schools on 29 May 2024.

This decision follows a warning from the Indian Meteorological Department regarding the formation of Cyclonic Storm 'Remal' over the North Bay of Bengal. The storm is expected to bring thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy rain, which may cause uprooting of trees and damage to electric poles.

To ensure the safety of students, all Government, Provincialized, and Private Schools in the district will remain closed.

However, scheduled exams may still be conducted with necessary precautions. The Inspector of Schools, Bongaigaon, will ensure compliance with this order.



Also Read: Assam: 14-year-old boy injured while trying to save livestock entangled in exposed electric wire

A notification from the Bongaigaon district administration reads, "Whereas, the prohibitory order on plying of Boats in major rivers of Bongaigaon district that carry students to Schools and also caters to the commuters from Char areas and far-flung riverine villages of the district is in force to prevent any untoward accidents etc.

As such, to ensure the safety of students in all Government Schools, Provincialized Schools, and Private Schools of Bongaigaon District, classes will remain suspended on 29/05/2024.

However, the scheduled exam etc may be conducted by the school authority with all precautions in the schools. Inspector of Schools, Bongaigaon will ensure the compliance of the order."