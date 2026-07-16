Assam: Bongaigaon madrasa sealed, 148 girls sent home after molestation row

The district administration has sealed a private madrasa in Assam's Bongaigaon district and sent all 148 minor girl students back to their families following allegations against a teacher that sparked violent protests earlier this week.

The action comes days after residents allegedly vandalised Ishwaatul Uloom Madrasatul Banat at Malegarh under Jogighopa over accusations that a teacher, identified as Aminul Islam, had sexually abused a girl student.

Following the unrest, police personnel, led by Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta and accompanied by an Executive Magistrate, visited the madrasa to restore order and oversee the situation.

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Authorities said parents arrived at the institution and took their daughters home, with all 148 minor girls returning to their families.

A preliminary inquiry by the district administration has reportedly found that the privately run madrasa was operating in violation of government regulations. Based on the findings, the administration has sealed the institution until further orders.

Police are continuing their investigation into the allegations against the teacher. The administration has not yet disclosed the specific regulatory violations detected during the preliminary inquiry.