Bongaigaon MLA and senior Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader Phani Bhushan Choudhury has said that he would not be contesting from the Barpeta Lok Sabha elections.

Choudhury also stated that no current MLA from the AGP would be contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"I am still an MLA, and I will not step into national politics. Some people may be saying things, but I have not thought anything in this regard. I am not going to contest in the Lok Sabha elections," said Choudhury.

Choudhury further said that the AGP would get to contest in the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency as per the seat sharing agreement that shapes up in the alliance with the ruling BJP in Assam.

"We at the Asom Gana Parishad are hoping that we would be getting to contest in the Barpeta Lok Sabha seat. And if we get the Barpeta seat, then we have several good candidates to field. One of them will be chosen to contesting, minus Phani Bhushan Choudhury," he said.