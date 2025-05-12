In an unusual episode that has left many in disbelief, an independent candidate in Assam’s panchayat elections has reportedly failed to secure even a single vote, including his own. The incident occurred in Ward No. 4 of the 22 No. Alukhunda Gaon Panchayat, under Bongaigaon district.



Rejabul Haque, who contested independently for the ward member post, faced a stunning defeat as not a single vote was recorded in his favour. Haque was up against another contender, Fazila Khatun, for the same post. While the reasons behind this unprecedented zero-vote outcome remain unclear, allegations have surfaced suggesting that Haque may have deliberately cast his own vote for his opponent.





Further reports claim that Haque and his family members may have voted en bloc for Khatun, allegedly in exchange for a significant financial deal. When approached for comments, Haque declined to speak to the media, adding more intrigue to the controversy.