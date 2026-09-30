Assam: Bongaigaon police recover 12.07 grams of suspected heroin during joint operation

Police in Assam’s Bongaigaon district recovered 10 containers containing suspected heroin during an operation in No. 2 Bhandara under the jurisdiction of Manikpur Police Station, officials said.

Acting on secret information, a joint team of Manikpur Police and the Gerukabari Police Outpost conducted the operation under the leadership of outpost officer-in-charge Heart Goswami.

During the operation, the police team recovered 10 containers containing suspected heroin from inside a bamboo structure located behind the house of late Harun Ali.

According to police, the total weight of the suspected contraband recovered from the containers was approximately 12.07 grams.

The suspected drugs were seized and taken into police custody. An investigation has been launched to ascertain the source of the contraband and establish the circumstances surrounding its possession.

Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.