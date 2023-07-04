Flood fury and erosion continue to pose a major threat to the villagers of Bongaigaon after a vast expanse of land has been swallowed up by the overflowing Manas River.

Due to the erosion of the river, the embankment connecting the Gopala –Numberpara route has been submerged in the riverbed. However, this embankment was the only route to the region.

The vehicular traffic has also been disrupted as a portion of the road has fallen into the riverbed.

After several appeals to the local MLA Abdul Batin Khandakar from the Abhayapuri North Assembly constituency no erosion-prevention measures have been taken.

However, villagers expressed their fear and requested the state government, water resource minister, and local MLA to step up construction and to give a permanent solution to prevent the erosion.

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