Assam: Bongaigaon youths ordered to plant and maintain 1500 saplings after illegal tree felling

In an unusual but reform-oriented initiative aimed at promoting environmental responsibility, the Forest Department and local residents have imposed a constructive form of punishment on five youths from Bongaigaon who were caught illegally cutting trees in a reserved forest area. Instead of pursuing conventional punitive measures alone, the youths have been assigned the responsibility of planting 1,500 saplings and ensuring their maintenance throughout their lifetime.

According to reports, the five youths were apprehended while allegedly cutting trees illegally in a forest area near Chiponchila village under the Aie Valley Forest Division.

Following the incident, officials and staff of the Forest Department, in collaboration with environmentally conscious residents of Chiponchila village, decided to adopt an alternative approach focused on restoration and environmental awareness. The initiative was undertaken with the objective of helping those responsible for damaging natural resources understand the importance of conservation and ecological protection.

As part of the decision, a large-scale plantation drive was conducted at Chiponchila village through a joint effort of the Forest Department and local residents. During the programme, the five youths were made to plant 1,500 saplings in designated areas.

Beyond plantation activities, the Forest Department has entrusted the youths with the long-term responsibility of nurturing and protecting the saplings until they mature into full-grown trees.

The initiative, which combines accountability with environmental restoration, has drawn appreciation from various quarters for encouraging corrective action while simultaneously contributing to increasing green cover in the region.