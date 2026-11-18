The annual Assam Book Fair will be held at the Assam Veterinary Science College playground in Khanapara, Guwahati, from December 24 to January 6, with a 14-day programme featuring literary discussions, book launches, a poets' conference and initiatives to encourage emerging writers. The event will also see the felicitation of 49 fellowship recipients of the Assam Publication Board and the presentation of the Young Writers' Award.

Announcing the schedule at a press conference, Assam Publication Board Secretary Pramod Kalita said the book fair would be jointly organised by the Assam Publication Board and the Publishers and Booksellers Guild, North-East. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is scheduled to inaugurate the event.

This year, the Assam Publication Board will not be associating with the Puthi Prakashak and Bikreta Sanstha, as a case involving the organisation is pending before the court. Instead, the board has entered into an agreement with the Publishers and Booksellers Guild, North-East for organising the event.

The organisers have also announced restrictions on commercial activities within the fair premises. Only one food stall will be permitted, while other forms of commercial activity will not be allowed. According to the organisers, the fair aims to bring together readers, writers and publishers from different generations and promote literary engagement.

Three-day poets' conference, digital marketing workshop

A three-day poets' conference will be among the key attractions of this year's fair. Interested participants will have to register online, with the Publishers and Booksellers Guild, North-East handling the application process.

An online marketing workshop has also been introduced to familiarise participants with digital marketing opportunities in the publishing industry.

The organisers have additionally arranged two separate stages for book launches to facilitate the release and promotion of new publications during the event.

Young Writers' Award to carry Rs 25,000 cash prize

The Assam Publication Board will felicitate 49 recipients of its fellowship during the book fair. The Young Writers' Award will also be presented as part of the initiative to encourage literary talent among younger generations.

Writers below the age of 40 will be eligible to apply for the award. Entries will be accepted in Assamese, Hindi, Bodo, English and other indigenous languages of Assam.

Applications can be submitted through the Assam Publication Board's website, with December 5 set as the deadline. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 25,000. Around 250 to 300 young writers are expected to receive the honour, according to the announcement. However, those who received the award last year will not be eligible to apply again.

Quiz and drawing competitions will also be organised during the 14-day event as part of efforts to encourage participation among students and young readers.