A book chronicling the life and contributions of Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma, the "Crusader of Non-Violence", was officially launched on Saturday at Dhubri PGTT College. The book, authored by Manik Kumar Brahma, provides an insightful account of the life and mission of the revered spiritual leader, who dedicated his life to spreading peace and non-violence among the masses.

The event was organized by the Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma Trust, with sponsorship from the Parbatjhora and Kokrajhar District All Brahma Dharma Committee.

The release ceremony was attended by numerous dignitaries, and members of the Brahma community, who expressed their appreciation for Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma’s enduring legacy.

The book aims to highlight not only the spiritual teachings of Gurudev but also his tireless efforts in promoting unity and peace across communities. His philosophy of non-violence and selfless service continues to inspire many in the region.

The event was marked by speeches from prominent professor and principal of Dhubri PGTT College, Dr Atowar Rahman Mondal and well-wishers, who acknowledged the impact of Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma's teachings in fostering harmony and understanding. The gathering also underscored the importance of preserving the values of peace and compassion in today's world.

Niranjan Brahma, the family member of Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma, expressed his gratitude to those who supported the project, and hoped that the book would serve as an inspiration to future generations to follow the path of peace and non-violence set by Gurudev.

The book’s release is seen as a significant step in furthering the legacy of Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma and his vision of a peaceful society. The event concluded with a call for greater unity and understanding among all communities, in line with the teachings of the revered leader.