Assam: Book on Srimanta Sankardeva’s birthplace ‘Bordowa’ released at Batadrava Than

A book titled ‘Gurujonar Abirbhav Kshetra Bordowa’ was released at the Sattriya Chora of Batadrava Than, the birthplace of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva.

The book, authored by journalist and poet Kandarp Kumar Kalita, was formally released by Batadrava Than Managing Committee General Secretary Lachit Bordoloi during a programme chaired by former general secretary of the managing committee, Indramohan Barua.

At the beginning of the programme, Batadrava Than Managing Committee president Amlan Jyoti Dev Goswami highlighted the significance of Bordowa and said the publication would be an important work on the Batadrava Cultural Project and Srimanta Sankardeva Abirbhav Kshetra.

Speaking on the occasion, Lachit Bordoloi highlighted the importance of reading and studying books, while noted litterateur and retired teacher Dilip Kumar Nath praised the author and encouraged him to continue his literary pursuits.

Batadrava Police Station Officer-in-Charge Gauravjyoti Mahanta, who attended the event as a guest, congratulated Kandarp Kumar Kalita for pursuing literary activities alongside journalism.

Social worker and retired teacher Tuaram Barua, Dilip Dev Goswami, Nagaon District Kabi Sanmilan president Durgeswar Borkotoky and publisher Dimple Chutia, among others, also addressed the gathering.

More than a hundred people attended the book release programme held at the historic Batadrava Than.