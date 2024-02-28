Assam has taken a significant step towards its green goals with the induction of two solar power projects in Nagaon.

Generating a combined power of 25 MW, these projects will significantly bolster green energy generation in the state.

This development is a part of Assam's concerted efforts towards environmental sustainability.

Assam's government is making big moves towards sustainable energy by focusing on solar power. With a target to generate 1,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity in the next three years, the state is gearing up to become a green energy hub.



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In 2017, Assam formulated a solar policy to boost its solar power capacity. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the goal to meet the energy needs of all households requiring 2,200 MW currently.

The solar policy aims to leverage Assam's solar energy potential by deploying resources from state and central schemes. It aligns with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), emphasizing clean, affordable, and equitable solar energy.

The plan promotes grid-connected solar power plants on rooftops of residential, community, institutional, industrial, and commercial establishments. This move aims to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and encourage eco-friendly electricity generation.

To attract investment the government plans to install rooftop solar power plants in various districts. This strategy aims to decrease the state's dependence on fossil fuels over time.