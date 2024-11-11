In an initiative aimed at improving the nutritional standards of schoolchildren in Assam's tea garden and Char (riverine island) areas, the Assam government is now providing three eggs per week to students as part of the PM-POSHAN scheme. This supplemental nutrition measure aims to support the health, growth, and academic focus of children in these economically vulnerable regions.

The distribution of eggs, which began under the state’s implementation of the national PM-POSHAN (Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman) scheme, is focused on addressing the specific dietary gaps often faced by children in tea estates and Char areas.

Earlier in September 2024, the Assam government introduced a revamped midday meal menu under PM-POSHAN, designed to further support the well-being of schoolchildren across the state. The upgraded menu provides a balanced and nutritious diet to enhance the physical and mental growth of young learners. This enhanced meal plan includes 12 meticulously crafted recipes to ensure variety and nutritional value in students’ daily meals, with a mix of carbohydrates, proteins, and essential vitamins needed for their growth.

The Executive Director of Samagra Shiksha Assam (SSA) has directed officials to swiftly implement the new meal plan, emphasizing its role in improving students' health and boosting their academic performance. The initiative is seen as a foundational step towards reducing malnutrition and absenteeism among Assam’s children, particularly in under-resourced communities.

The PM-POSHAN scheme, previously known as the National Programme of Nutritional Support to Primary Education (NP-NSPE), was initially launched on August 15, 1995, by the Central Government to improve enrollment, retention, and attendance among schoolchildren. What started in 2,408 blocks across India has since expanded to encompass all students in government, local bodies, and government-aided primary and upper primary schools, as well as centers under the Samagra Shiksha program.

Assam first adopted the Mid-Day Meal Scheme in the 2004-05 financial year, joining a national effort to support the nutrition and educational stability of young learners. In September 2021, the scheme was rebranded as Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM-POSHAN), and by April 2022, the program was further extended to include children in preparatory classes within primary schools.

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