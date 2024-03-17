Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 17 facilitated the growth of startups in the state by distributing grants to eligible ventures.

Under the scheme, a total of 10 startups received financial support to either kickstart their innovative ideas or scale up their existing businesses. The grants were disbursed as follows:

ZERUND: Rs 10,00,00,000

Sprengal Food Technologies: Rs 27,08,500

Innotech Agropostikam: Rs 22,63,000

Rongnidaan Technologies: Rs 15,28,100

Spicenatura Foodtech, FULONI, QOPTARS, NE Hygiene Solutions, Bikozee Ecotech, PDOC Infoservices OPC and Selabx Systems received Rs 5,00,000 each