Assam boosts startups with grant distribution, 10 startups receive funds
On March 17, Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, bolstered the state's startup ecosystem by providing grants to 10 eligible startups. These funds are aimed at either kickstarting their innovative ideas or expanding their already functioning ventures.
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Story highlights
- Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, disbursed grants to 10 startups on March 17
- The funds are intended to either jumpstart innovative concepts or expand existing ventures
- Startups like ZERUND, Sprengal Food Technologies, and Innotech Agropostikam were among the recipients
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 17 facilitated the growth of startups in the state by distributing grants to eligible ventures.
Under the scheme, a total of 10 startups received financial support to either kickstart their innovative ideas or scale up their existing businesses. The grants were disbursed as follows:
ZERUND: Rs 10,00,00,000
Sprengal Food Technologies: Rs 27,08,500
Innotech Agropostikam: Rs 22,63,000
Rongnidaan Technologies: Rs 15,28,100
Spicenatura Foodtech, FULONI, QOPTARS, NE Hygiene Solutions, Bikozee Ecotech, PDOC Infoservices OPC and Selabx Systems received Rs 5,00,000 each
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