Bhabananda Debnath, the revered Sattradhikar of Shri Shri Bor Alengi Satra in Assam's Majuli, passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 85. His death marks the end of a significant era in the spiritual and social fabric of the region.

Debnath, who had been undergoing treatment for age-related health issues at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati, breathed his last at the facility. He had been serving as the Sattradhikar since 1985, playing a crucial role in the spiritual upliftment and societal development of Majuli.

Known affectionately as "Bhav Gokhai" among his followers, Debnath's passing has plunged the community into deep mourning. His contributions over the decades have left an indelible mark on the lives of many, enriching the cultural and spiritual heritage of the region.

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