Assam border forces stop 22 people attempting illegal entry into India: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, September 2, said security forces deployed along the international border had stopped 22 people who were allegedly attempting to illegally enter India.

In a post on X, Sarma said the forces “identified 22 people who were trying to illegally infiltrate into India” and stopped them “right at the borderline”.

“Assam Di Galli Vich: No Entry,” the chief minister wrote, warning that attempts at infiltration would be dealt with similarly.

“Any and all such attempts at infiltration will meet the same fate,” he said.

The chief minister has frequently raised the issue of alleged illegal infiltration along Assam’s international border and called for strict vigilance by security forces.