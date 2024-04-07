In a significant operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended three individuals on Saturday in Silchar, Assam, for their alleged involvement in transporting a large quantity of Yaba tablets. The seized narcotics, with an estimated value of Rs 10 crore (Rs 100 million) in the international market, were destined for West Bengal.

The arrested individuals were identified as Md Bahar Miah (34) and Uttam Sarkar, residents of Sepahijala district, Tripura, and Naorem Singh (23), a resident of Torbung district of Manipur. Acting on a tip-off, a BSF team intercepted a Tata truck near Silchar and discovered the unauthorized Yaba tablets.

According to BSF officials, the consignment originated from Imphal and was intercepted en route to Silchar. An official stated, "A large quantity of Yaba tablets was being smuggled from Imphal towards Silchar in a Tata truck. Based on intelligence, our BSF team initiated a swift operation and recovered 100,000 Yaba tablets."

Following their arrest, the individuals were handed over to the Assam Police, who have registered a case against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. This successful operation underscores the continuous efforts of law enforcement agencies to combat drug trafficking and uphold security along the borders.