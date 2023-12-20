Savitri Jindal, the chairperson of the OP Jindal Group, has become the richest woman in the country. Along with this, Savitri Jindal has also become the firth wealthiest person in the country.

Savitri Jindal was born in Tinsukia district of Assam, and married Om Prakash Jindal in the 1970s, the founder of the Jindal Group.

Savitri Jindal, witnessed an unparalleled surge in her wealth in 2023, outpacing the country's richest individuals such as Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, according to data from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The 73-year-old has seen her net worth skyrocket by a staggering $9.6 billion in the calendar year 2023. In contrast, Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries (RIL) and India's richest individual, experienced a comparatively modest increase of around $5 billion in the same period.

Despite Ambani maintaining his top position among India's wealthiest with a total fortune of $92.3 billion, Savitri Jindal's meteoric rise has drawn significant attention as she became the fifth-wealthiest Indian with a net worth of $25.3 billion.

Her conglomerate, the OP Jindal Group, oversees prominent listed companies such as JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, JSW Energy, Jindal Saw, Jindal Stainless, and investment firm JSW Holdings.

The OP Jindal Group, which controls 83 per cent of the port operator JSW Infrastructure, successfully listed the company in October 2023. The Jindal family is now eyeing the potential listing of JSW Cement in the upcoming year.

Following Savitri Jindal in the list of top wealth gainers in 2023 is Shiv Nadar, founder of HCL Tech, whose net worth surged by approximately $8 billion to reach around $32.6 billion.

