Abhinav Bhattacharyya, a research scientist at Google from Jorhat, Assam, has played a key role in developing accessibility features for Google Maps. His team's recent collaboration with the International Olympic Committee and Paris officials has culminated in the launch of new features specifically designed for the Paris Paralympics.

Bhattacharyya's work focuses on improving navigation for individuals with disabilities during large-scale events. By conducting research with Paralympic athletes, the team aims to create more inclusive technological solutions.

The project has significantly enhanced accessibility in Paris, particularly within the city's transit system. These improvements are expected to benefit residents and visitors long after the Games conclude.

Currently in Paris for the Paralympics, Bhattacharyya's journey from Assam to the global tech stage includes graduate studies at the University of California, Berkeley and New York University.