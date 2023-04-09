The Boko Regional Unit of the Boro National Council recently celebrated their 39th Annual Conference at the Lampara Anchalik High School playground from April 8th to April 9th, 2023. During the two-day program, Boro people performed 'Bathou Puja' and other rituals. The event also saw the unveiling of the sixth edition of the mouthpiece 'Bakhanthi.'

In the open session, former general secretary of the Boro Sahitya Sabha, Prasanta Boro, encouraged Boro people to preserve their language to keep their uniqueness alive in the future. He emphasized that religion, caste, and language are the three pillars on which people must build their lives in the future. In the recent survey, it was found that the Boro population in Assam is only 5.5%, which means that only 15 lakhs Bodo tribal people live in Assam out of the total 3 crores 12 lakhs population.

Prasanta Boro also highlighted the importance of customary law, which includes the rejection of child marriage. While the state government has recently started to enforce this law, the Boro people have always strictly adhered to it. He urged Boro people not to forget their language and culture.

Rekibuddin Ahmed, MLA Chaygaon LAC, also addressed the event, stating that it was a proud moment for the Boro people. For the first time in the Assam state assembly after independence, some members gave their speeches in the Bodo language, which was translated into other languages used in the assembly.

Bishnu Basumatary, President of the BNC Boko Regional Unit, requested the Chaygaon MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed to revive the South Kamrup district as soon as possible. Ahmed, who took part in the opening session as a special guest, was urged to take action by Basumatary. It is worth noting that the South Kamrup district was established on January 25, 2016, but it was closed by a State cabinet decision on October 7, 2016.

Basumatary explained that the South Kamrup district is crucial to the Boro people, as three constituencies - Palashbari, Chaygaon, and Boko - are in the district. Six revenue circles are also present in the district, making it easier for people to access government services. Basumatary urged the state government to re-establish the South Kamrup district as soon as possible to help people from Lumpi, Ukium, Nagarbera, Sontoli, and riverine areas.

When asked about potential challenges in the development of the Bodo council due to the existence of two councils in the same region Basumatary stated that there would be no issue and that developmental plans and activities would continue as usual. It is noteworthy that the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council and Bodo-Kochari Welfare Autonomous Council already exist to promote the development of their respective communities.