The Assam Bought Leaf Tea Manufacturers Association (ABLTMA) reacts against a recent statement issued by the Federation of All India Tea Traders' Associations (FAITTA).

As per ABLTMA, the Federation in a recent meeting, raised concerns regarding the addition of artificial colour to packaged tea products by certain racketeers and traders.

ABLTMA emphasized its profound concern on this matter, categorically stating that no reputable tea manufacturers associated with ABLTMA engage in such practices.

Addressing a press conference at Gymkhana Club, Dibrugarh, the ABLTMA represented by its President Chand Gohain, Secretary Gautam Beria and Executive member Aslam Khan said that "the reputation of the tea industry relies on maintaining the highest standards of authenticity and quality. ABLTMA is committed to upholding these standards and ensuring that consumers receive tea products that meet all regulatory requirements. We firmly believe that the use of artificial colour in tea is not only unethical but also misleading to consumers.



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We earnestly request the appropriate authorities to initiate a thorough investigation into these allegations. We urge that strict actions be taken against any individual or entity found guilty of adding artificial colour to tea products. Such practices not only undermine consumer trust but also tarnish the integrity of the entire tea industry."

Furthermore, ABLTMA expressed their deep concern about the current state of the tea market.

While speaking to the media, the office bearers of ABLTMA said that,

"The combination of subdued export enquiries and a sluggish domestic market has led to significant financial challenges for numerous tea factories. This has, in turn, raised concerns about the sustainability of the industry and the livelihoods of those dependent on it.

ABLTMA believes that collaboration between industry stakeholders, government bodies, and regulatory authorities is crucial to overcoming these challenges. By working together, we can explore avenues to revitalize the market, strengthen demand, and ensure the long-term viability of the tea industry."

Furthermore, ABLTMA acknowledges the concerning proliferation of misleading information originating from prominent buyers concerning the Maximum Residue Level (MRL) failures within the industry. We wish to clarify that this issue extends beyond just bought leaf factories and affects the organized sector as well. We wish to clarify that in a factory there is no way of testing green leaf for potential pesticide residues. In light of this, we earnestly urge the government, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the Tea Board, and all stakeholders to unite in addressing this pressing concern. We call for a collaborative effort to develop an effective and practical testing mechanism that ensures the accuracy of MRL assessments without imposing undue burdens on any segment of the industry.

"We take this opportunity to implore small tea growers to exercise responsible and judicious pesticide usage practices. ABLTMA strongly advocates against the use of banned pesticides in tea plantations. We believe that safeguarding the environment and consumer health is a shared responsibility, and we urge all stakeholders to prioritize sustainable and safe farming practices. By doing so, we can collectively contribute to the long-term success and integrity of the tea industry."