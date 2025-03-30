Eleven air-conditioned coaches of the Bangalore-Kamakhya AC Superfast Express derailed Sunday near Nergundi Railway Station in Cuttack district, Odisha, disrupting service on the busy route to Assam.

"We got information about the derailment of some coaches of 12551 Kamakhya Superfast Express. As of now, we have the information that 11 AC coaches have been derailed. No one is injured. All the passengers are safe," said Ashoka Kumar Mishra, Chief Public Relations Officer of East Coast Railway.

The accident occurred as the train was en route to Guwahati, carrying numerous passengers from Assam and other northeastern states.

"Accident relief train, emergency medical equipment were sent. Senior officials are going to reach the spot soon. DRM Khurda Road, GM/ECoR and other higher level officials rushed to the spot," Mishra added.

Railway authorities have begun diverting trains affected by the incident while they investigate the cause of the derailment. The Kamakhya Express serves as a vital transportation link between eastern India and the Northeast.

"We will get to know the cause of derailment after the inquiry. Our first priority is to divert the trains waiting on the route and start the restoration work," Mishra said.

The East Coast Railway has established an emergency helpline for families seeking information about relatives traveling on the train.