Assam boxer Ankushita Boro wins gold at International Tammer Tournament in Finland
Assam boxer Ankushita Boro clinched the gold medal at the 46th International Tammer Tournament in Tampere, Finland, defeating Great Britain's Ella Thompstone 4-1 in the final on November 1.
Assam boxer Ankushita Boro clinched the gold medal at the 46th International Tammer Tournament in Tampere, Finland, defeating Great Britain's Ella Thompstone 4-1 in the final on November 1.
The prestigious international boxing tournament was held from October 30 to November 1, 2026, with Boro delivering a series of impressive performances to secure the top podium finish.
Boro began her campaign with a convincing 4-1 victory over Brazil's Haziel Santos in the quarter-finals, securing her place in the last four.
The semi-final proved to be a closely contested bout, with the Assam boxer facing Switzerland's Anna Jenni. Boro eventually prevailed with a narrow 3-2 decision to advance to the final.
In the title clash, Boro produced another strong performance against Thompstone of Great Britain, securing a 4-1 verdict to claim the gold medal.
Her victory marked an impressive campaign against opponents from Brazil, Switzerland and Great Britain, underlining her consistency across all three bouts.
The gold-medal finish at the international tournament is a significant achievement for Indian boxing and adds to Assam's growing presence in the international sporting arena.
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