Assam boxer Ankushita Boro clinched the gold medal at the 46th International Tammer Tournament in Tampere, Finland, defeating Great Britain's Ella Thompstone 4-1 in the final on November 1.

The prestigious international boxing tournament was held from October 30 to November 1, 2026, with Boro delivering a series of impressive performances to secure the top podium finish.

Boro began her campaign with a convincing 4-1 victory over Brazil's Haziel Santos in the quarter-finals, securing her place in the last four.

The semi-final proved to be a closely contested bout, with the Assam boxer facing Switzerland's Anna Jenni. Boro eventually prevailed with a narrow 3-2 decision to advance to the final.

In the title clash, Boro produced another strong performance against Thompstone of Great Britain, securing a 4-1 verdict to claim the gold medal.

Her victory marked an impressive campaign against opponents from Brazil, Switzerland and Great Britain, underlining her consistency across all three bouts.

The gold-medal finish at the international tournament is a significant achievement for Indian boxing and adds to Assam's growing presence in the international sporting arena.