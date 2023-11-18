Guwahati's Bornali Saikia, who was allegedly held captive in Nigeria, has been successfully rescued and flown back to India.

Bornali Saikia, a boxer, embarked on a holiday to Nigeria on October 28, only to find herself allegedly held against her will by miscreants. Concerns arose when there was no communication from Bornali for three days.

After four days of anxious silence, Bornali managed to contact her family and inform them about her dire situation. According to her account, a person named King picked her up from the Nigerian airport and forcefully took away her visa and passport.

Bornali's daughter, speaking to the media, shared details of the distressing situation, "On October 28, my mother went from Bangalore to Lagos in Nigeria along with my father's acquaintance... Initially, everything was fine, but in the last few days, she has not been given food, and basically, she has been abducted."

The daughter confirmed that Bornali had traveled on a 14-day visa on October 28. Distraught by the circumstances, the victim's family lodged an FIR at the Dispur Police station. They revealed that Bornali Saikia's return ticket was scheduled for October 13 at 10:45 PM, arranged by a person named Swami Nayan Saikia. However, King prevented Bornali from reaching the airport.