Assam boxer Lovlina flags omission of Northeast from India map on Glasgow restaurant napkins

Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain has objected to an inaccurate map of India printed on paper napkins at a popular Indian restaurant in Glasgow, alleging that the country's Northeastern region was omitted from the depiction.

The controversy surfaced during the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026, when members of the Indian boxing contingent visited Mister Singh's India – The Home of Curry following their campaign at the Games. The restaurant reportedly served customers with paper napkins carrying an outline map of India that omitted the Northeast.

Taking exception to the depiction, the Assam boxer said every part of the country deserves equal representation.

"The map on the napkins is missing our Northeast. Every part of India is important and should be represented," Lovlina said.

The issue prompted an immediate protest from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), which termed the depiction unacceptable and raised the matter with local authorities and the restaurant management.

According to officials, members of the Indian delegation noticed that the printed map also omitted the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting concerns over the misrepresentation of India's sovereign boundaries.

BFI officials, along with Lovlina, formally objected to the depiction and urged that the printed napkins be withdrawn from circulation. They maintained that any misrepresentation of India's territorial integrity was unacceptable, particularly during a global sporting event where Indian athletes were representing the country.

The omission of the Northeast drew particular attention as several members of India's boxing contingent, including Lovlina, hail from the region.

The controversy comes shortly after Lovlina won the silver medal in the women's 70kg boxing event at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, adding another international medal to her decorated career.