Assam lad, Shubhankar Dey, a National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteer from Gauhati University was awarded the prestigious National NSS award by president Droupadi Murmu on Saturday, September 24.

Shubhankar was felicitated during an event organised at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, where the President handed the prestigious National NSS awards to several young people for their voluntary contributions to society.

In a letter from the ministry of youth affairs and sports under the government of India announcing the awards read, “I am glad to inform that you have been selected for conferring the National Service Scheme (NSS) Award for the year 2020-21 under Volunteer Category. The Hon'ble President of India will confer the Award at Rashtrapati Bhawan on 24 September, 2022 at 1100 hrs."

Shubhankar is pursuing his masters in political science from Gauhati University.