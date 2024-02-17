Assam: BPF announces candidates for Lok Sabha Elections 2024
The announcement signals the party's strategic moves as it gears up for the electoral battle ahead.
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Assam: BPF announces candidates for Lok Sabha Elections 2024
In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in 2024, the Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) has announced its roster of empanelled candidates for key constituencies. The announcement signals the party's strategic moves as it gears up for the electoral battle ahead.
Kokrajhar (ST) Lok Sabha Constituency:
1. Pramila Rani Brahma
2. Kampa Borgoyary
3. Prithviraj Narayan Dev Mech
Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha Constituency:
1. Durga Das Boro
2. Rabinson Mushahary
3. Rihon Daimary
4. Emmanuel Mushahary
5. Dhiren Boro
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