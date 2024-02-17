In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in 2024, the Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) has announced its roster of empanelled candidates for key constituencies. The announcement signals the party's strategic moves as it gears up for the electoral battle ahead.

Kokrajhar (ST) Lok Sabha Constituency:



1. Pramila Rani Brahma

2. Kampa Borgoyary

3. Prithviraj Narayan Dev Mech



Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha Constituency:



1. Durga Das Boro

2. Rabinson Mushahary

3. Rihon Daimary

4. Emmanuel Mushahary

5. Dhiren Boro