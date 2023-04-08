Bodoland People's Front (BPF) on April 8 organized a jan jagran padayatra, a public awareness march, in the presence of thousands of leaders and activists at Kajalgaon in Chirang district. The BPF march was taken out from the district BPF office in Kajalgaon and was marched through National Highway 31, which eventually reached the Public Auditorium at Kajalgaon Market.

During the public awareness meeting, BPF's Chief and former BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary criticised Pramod Boro, accusing him of running a syndicate at Srirampur gate. This comes after Pramod Boro filed a defamation suit against Mohilary in February, seeking Rs 100 crore in damages for comments Mohilary made about Boro's alleged involvement in planting arms and ammunition in the house of former MLA Hitesh Basumatary.

Despite the defamation suit, Mohilary has continued with his public awareness marches, receiving a huge response from the public in most of the constituencies, with the intention of the BPF party marching in 40 councils of the BTC. BPF party president and former BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary and Khampha Bargayari were present during the public awareness meeting, where Mohilary called out Pramod Boro's alleged misconduct.

The BPF march in Kajalgaon was organized by Kajalgaon Block BPF and was attended by thousands of leaders and activists. The BPF's public awareness marches have become a crucial tool for the party to connect with the public and garner support ahead of the upcoming BTC council elections.

With the BPF continuing to accuse Pramod Boro of wrongdoing and Pramod Boro continuing to pursue his defamation suit against Mohilary, the political atmosphere in the BTR remains charged ahead of the council elections. The allegations and counter-allegations between the two parties are likely to play a significant role in determining the outcome of the elections.