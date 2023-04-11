Bodoland People's Front (BPF) Chief Hagrama Mohilary launched a scathing attack against current BTR Chief Pramod Boro on April 11, accusing him of looting funds meant for the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). Mohilary alleged that Boro was only concerned about consuming and looting the money meant for the BTR.

Mohilary's accusations come in the wake of a knowledge festival organized by Boro in Kokrajhar, which Mohilary claimed was used as a means to loot Rs. 40 crore. He also alleged that Boro handles a syndicate in Srirampur and has looted between Rs. 30-40 lakh.

Furthermore, Mohilary claimed that Boro lied to the people of the BTR that Bodoland would be formed, and that he is a habitual liar. Mohilary raised concerns about Boro playing with the emotions of the Bodo people and asked, "If he can evict Bodo people, will people of other communities be safe in BTR?"

In response to Mohilary's accusations, Boro said that the BTR government has prepared a case against Mohilary for defamation. Mohilary hit back, asking, "Am I a thief or a dacoit? What did I do?"

Mohilary went on to criticize Boro's record on development in the region, saying that Boro has not been able to achieve anything in the last few years. Mohilary claimed that Boro organized the knowledge festival to loot money, and accused him of renting people for the recent rally of the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) in Udalguri district.