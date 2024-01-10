In the political landscape of Assam, the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) on Wednesday welcomed 600 members ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

Addressing the media, Hagrama Mohilary said, "We're thrilled to announce the Salbari Youth and Masalpuri Youth District Joining Program, where over 200 participants from Salbari and 300 from Masalpuri have joined our group. We now have a strong collective of over 600 members. Today, we welcomed new voters into our fold, some with prior voting experience and others casting their votes for the first time in the upcoming 2024 elections."



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Further speaking on the preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha, Hagrama asserted "I am optimistic that we will secure victory in both Udalguri and Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituencies with a perfect score of 100 out of 100. The feedback we are receiving indicates strong support for our BPF party. Our performance is highly regarded, and we are confident in our chances for success."

Meanwhile, Chandan Brahma, a prominent Bodo politician and former Minister of Culture in the Sarbananda Sonowal ministry from 2016 to 2021, is set to make a significant shift in his political career.

Brahma, who has been associated with the Bodoland People's Front (BPF), is now poised to join the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).

This move comes after the BPF's performance in recent elections where it secured only four of the 12 seats it contested in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) during the Assam Assembly elections.

The BPF had previously been an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2016 but was replaced by the UPPL as the BJP's new alliance partner in the BTR.