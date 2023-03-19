In a massive show of strength, thousands of workers from the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) party marched through the streets of Fakiragram on March 19, led by BPF Chief Hagrama Mohilary. The rally was held under the banner of "peace, unity, and development," and aimed to showcase the party's poll plank ahead of the upcoming elections.

The rally began from the BPF office in Fakiragram, where Mohilary addressed the crowd before walking two kilometers to Purani Bazar. Speaking to the cheering supporters, Mohilary promised to bring peace, unity, and development to the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) if the party is elected to power.

"We will bid farewell to Pramod Boro in 2025," he said, referring to the current chief of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC). "The people of BTR will have a new government that will work for their welfare and development."

The BPF chief also accused Boro of corruption and failing to deliver on his promises. "Pramod Boro has not done anything except corruption for three years," he said. "He has demolished people's homes and evicted them from their land. In our day, we gave land pattas to people, but Pramod Boro is taking them away."

The BPF party also announced that it will contest the Lok Sabha seats in Kokrajhar and Udalguri. "We are confident of winning these seats and forming the government in Assam," Mohilary said.

The rally was attended by several senior BPF leaders, including former deputy chief executive Khampa Bargyari, Derhasar Basumatary, Maneshwar Brahma, former ministers Pramilarani Brahma, and BSU president among others. The party also held public meetings in Fakiragram and Dotma constituencies, where Mohilary was accompanied by local leaders.

The BPF rally held in Dotma was another massive show of strength, with workers holding a two-kilometer-long procession before attending a public meeting. The party has vowed to provide land pattas to all if it comes to power, a promise that has resonated with the people of the region.

"It may be recalled that the BPF party had not fielded a candidate in Fakiragram constituency in the past, but the BPF party will project a candidate in this way," Mohilary said. "The women also commented that she believes that these beli women have come out so Lakshmi has come."

The BPF party's massive rally in Fakiragram has set the tone for the upcoming elections, with the party promising to bring peace, unity, and development to the Bodoland Territorial Region. With the backing of thousands of workers and the support of the people, the BPF is hoping to win big in the upcoming polls.