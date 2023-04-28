The Bodoland People's Front (BPF) held a massive rally and public awareness meeting at Kasiabari under Jamduar constituency no. 6, with thousands of supporters in attendance. BPF president Hagrama Mohilary and other top leaders of the party were present at the event.

Speaking to reporters, Mohilary reiterated that there is no change in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and the only change has occurred in the pocket of United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) Chief Pramod Boro. He stated that the BPF will never form an alliance with UPPL and will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections alone, in Udalguri one and Kokrajhar one.

Mohilary accused Boro of distributing 400 crore rupees to different Executive Members (EM) in BTR and stated that he does not support or endorse this practice. He also said that people of all communities and religions, including Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Assamese, Garo, and Rabha, have come together in support of BPF and are saying that they need the party back in the BTR.

The BPF president added that the government's decision to impose restrictions on land sale in BTR is not acceptable. He argued that people often sell land due to problems and difficulties, and if they cannot do so, it will not bring peace to the region.

The rally and public sabha public rally began on April 28 and was resumed after being halted due to Bihu and Eid. The BPF aims to cover all the areas of BTR and promote peace, unity, and development in the region.