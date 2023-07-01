The Bodoland People's Front (BPF) organized a two-hour sit-in demanding the formation of Kokrajhar and Udalgurik (tribal) Lok Sabha constituencies on July 1. The sit-in took place in front of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate's Office at Habrubil, adjacent to Gossaigaon sadar town.

The sit-in program witnessed the presence of BPF chief and former BTR (Bodoland Territorial Region) chief executive member Hagrama Mohilary, who emphasized the legitimacy of their demand for a separate Lok Sabha constituency for Udalguri. He expressed dissatisfaction with the current representation of the Darrang Lok Sabha constituency, stating that it does not adequately address the concerns of the region.

Hundreds of activists, including prominent figures such as former deputy chief executive of BTR, Khampa Borgohain, MLA Rabiram Narzary, Rahindra Brahma, Munmun Brahma, and other party leaders, actively participated in the protest.

The participants expressed their discontent with the current state of affairs, particularly emphasizing that the Darrang constituency is merely symbolic and fails to address the needs and aspirations of the people. They recalled the separation of their constituency from Mangaldai and called for an urgent resolution to rectify this situation.

Meanwhile, earlier on June 22, the ruling party of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and its alliance partners have expressed their contentment with the draft delimitation of constituencies in the BTR region. Chief Executive Member (CEM) of BTR (Bodoland Territorial Region) and president of the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), Pramod Boro, commended the delimitation process for providing the people of the council with an opportunity to send their representation.

Pramod Boro expressed his gratitude to the Election Commission of India (ECI) for retaining the reservation of the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha seat for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Furthermore, he highlighted the increase in the number of Assembly constituencies in the BTR region from 12 to 15, a development that he praised. This expansion allows for enhanced representation and better representation of the aspirations and interests of the people in the region.Pramod Boro expressed his optimism that the people of the BTC region would now have the opportunity to elect their representatives to the state Assembly.