Chandan Brahma, a prominent Bodo politician and former Minister of Culture in the Sarbananda Sonowal ministry from 2016 to 2021, is set to make a significant shift in his political career.

Brahma, who has been associated with the Bodoland People's Front (BPF), is now poised to join the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).

This move comes after the BPF's performance in recent elections where it secured only four of the 12 seats it contested in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) during the Assam Assembly elections.

The BPF had previously been an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2016 but was replaced by the UPPL as the BJP's new alliance partner in the BTR.



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The UPPL, backed by the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), has emerged as a significant power player in the region, especially after the new Bodo Accord of February 2020. The UPPL won six seats in the BTR, indicating a shift in the political landscape of the area.

Chandan Brahma's decision to join the UPPL could be seen as a strategic move to align with the current political momentum in the BTR.

His experience and influence within the Bodo community may contribute to the strengthening of the UPPL's position in the region.

This transition reflects the dynamic nature of Assam's political environment, where alliances and party affiliations continue to evolve.